Bato relieves Iloilo police chief, Maasin cops over NPA raid

ILOILO CITY — Philippine National Police Director General Ronald Dela Rosa ordered on Monday the relief of Senior Supt. Harold Tuzon, the Iloilo provincial police director, a day after at least 50 NPA rebels raided the police station of Maasin town, around 30 kilometers northwest of Iloilo City.

Senior Supt. Christopher Tambungan, deputy regional director for operations, was assigned as officer-in-charge of the Iloilo Provincial Police Office.

Supt. Gilbert Gorero, spokesperson of the PNP in Western Visayas, said the relief order was based on the “one-strike” policy which called for the immediate relief of the police provincial director when a municipal station was successfully raided by armed groups. If two stations were attacked, the police regional director would also be relieved.

Policemen under the Provincial Public Safety Company have also replaced the entire 23-member police force of Maasin who will undergo debriefing and investigation for possible administrative liabilities.

The rebels had disarmed the policemen without firing a shot, handcuffed and held them at gunpoint while they took firearms and other items from the police station. They then fled towards the hinterland villages of neighboring Alimodian town on board a truck and commandeered a police vehicle.

The Police Regional Office 6 reported that 15 firearms, not 12 as it earlier declared, were among those taken by the rebels after the 15-minute raid.

These included 11 M-16 rifles and four hand guns. SFM