LOOK: Army shooting team honored after bagging medals from Australia

The Philippine Army on Monday honored its soldiers for bringing home medals from the Australian Army Skills Arms Meeting (AASAM) during the flag-raising ceremony at Fort Bonifacio.

The officers and soldiers were awarded with the Military Merit Medal by Army Vice Commander Maj. Gen. Harold Cabreros for their “meritorious and invaluable performance,” acting Army spokesman Lt. Col. Ray Tiongson said.

The team was composed of the following military personnel:

ADVERTISEMENT

Col. Royland M. Orquia

Maj. Ace Ronald B. Ampong

Capt. Rodolfo M. Pulido

MSg. Armando G. Meija

TSg. Rodney L. Rizano

TSg. Rudy M. Edas

SSg. Benito S. Sumalag, Jr.

SSg. Angelo E. Bonagua

SSg. Kenny Lloyd D. Guillermo

Sgt. Jerald P. Masapol

Sgt. Ariel O. Taganait

Cpl. Jayson M. Paden

These Army shooters competed in the AASAM 2017 held at the Combined Arms Training Center in Puckapunyal Military Area in Victoria, Australia on May 12 to 26.

The team won four golds, four silvers, one bronze and two perpetual trophies. They competed with 19 international teams in the tournament and won medals in the following matches:

Gold

Sniper Match (Match 201)

Pistol Match (Match 35)

Pistol Match with falling plates (Match 53)

Machine Gun Match with falling plates (Match 54)

Silver

Rifle Match (Matches 5 and 16)

Rifle Match (Match 17)

Machine Gun Match (Match 41)

Rifle Match with falling Plates (Match 52)

Bronze

Pistol Match (Match 30)

Perpetual Trophy

Pistol Match with falling plates (Match 53)

Machine Gun Match with falling plates (Match 54) Frances Mangosing/JE/rga