11 kilos of shabu seized from Maute stronghold in Marawi

Authorities recovered 11 kilos of suspected shabu from a stronghold of the Maute group in Marawi City during a clearing operation, the military said on Monday.

Troops of Alfa Company led by First Lieutenant Emerson Tapang of the Army’s 49th Infantry Battalion found the shabu and four high-powered firearms in a former Maute position at 6 p.m. on Sunday, Joint Task Force Marawi Brig. Gen. Rolando Bautista said in a statement.

Later, soldiers engaged Maute members in a firefight.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Soldiers spotted men clad in black emerging from a cluster of houses that prompted troops to maneuver. The terrorists put up a fight but fled while carrying items taken from one of the houses,” Bautista said.

Authorities estimate the value of recovered shabu at around P110 million to P250 million.

The recovered drugs were turned over to Joint Task Group Haribon and will be transferred to the appropriate government agency, Bautista said.

Western Mindanao Command chief Lt. Gen. Carlito Galvez said the recovered illegal drugs was the biggest haul from the Maute group so far.

During the first and second weeks of the fighting, soldiers also found smaller but numerous packets of shabu from places used by the terrorists.

CBB/rga

ADVERTISEMENT

Inquirer calls for support for the victims in Marawi City

Responding to appeals for help, the Philippine Daily Inquirer is extending its relief to victims of the attacks in Marawi City

Cash donations may be deposited in the Inquirer Foundation Corp. Banco De Oro (BDO) Current Account No: 007960018860.

Inquiries may be addressed to Inquirer’s Corporate Affairs office through Connie Kalagayan at 897-4426, ckalagayan@inquirer.com.ph and Bianca Kasilag-Macahilig at 897-8808 local 352, bkasilag@inquirer.com.ph.

For donation from overseas:

Inquirer Foundation Corp account:

Inquirer Foundation Corp. Banco De Oro (BDO) Current Account No: 007960018860

Swift Code: BNORPHMM