Soldiers find 11 kilos of shabu in Maute lair in Marawi

MARAWI CITY – Soldiers on Sunday seized at least 11 large packs of shabu from a house that Maute gunmen had used as a lair, the military said Monday.

Lt. Col. Jay-ar Herrera, the spokesperson of the Army’s 1st Infantry Division, said soldiers found the shabu packs – weighing a total of 11 kilograms – as they were clearing the house after an intense firefight with the gunmen.

He said based on estimates, the shabu was worth between P110 million to P250 million.

Aside from the shabu, the soldiers also recovered a black ISIS flag and four high-powered rifles. CBB

