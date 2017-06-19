Duterte will adhere to SC decision on martial law – Abella

President Rodrigo Duterte’s statement that he would pull out the military from Marawi City if the Supreme court ruled against his declaration of martial law meant he would adhere to the rule of law, Malacañang said on Sunday.

“The President’s media interview after visiting the troops in Butuan underscores that he adheres to the rule of law and judicial independence,” presidential spokesperson Ernesto Abella said, referring to Mr. Duterte’s remarks on Saturday.

Another rebellion case “President Duterte made it clear that if the Supreme Court decided against the declaration of martial law, he would pull out the military in Marawi City on the ground that the high court does not believe there is a rebellion,” he added.

Abella noted that the President made it clear that if and when there would be another similar incident of rebellion, he would again declare martial law.

“When the public safety requires it, the President and Commander in Chief would again declare martial law and police power given to the Executive by no less than our Constitution,” Abella said.

No telling the end

Speaking to reporters after visiting the Army’s 401st Brigade in Butuan, Mr. Duterte said that, if he declared martial for the second time, there would be “no telling when it would end.”

“If that rebellion burns Mindanao and the other parts of the Philippines, and I will be forced to declare martial law again, this time, I will do it on my own to preserve my nation,” the President said.

Marcos copycat

“I will not consult anybody and there is no telling when it will end … then it could be a copycat of Marcos,” he added.

Mr. Duterte was referring to the late dictator Ferdinand Marcos, who ruled the country under martial law from Sept. 21, 1972 to Jan. 17, 1981.

Mr. Duterte placed Mindanao under martial law on May 23 after Abu Sayyaf bandits and members of the Maute terror group went on a rampage through Marawi and overran the city.

“Martial law will not be over while there is still fighting, until I am satisfied or we are satisfied that not a single shot will be fired again,” he said on Saturday.