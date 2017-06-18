2 killed, 1 arrested in Ecija drug bust

GUIMBA, Nueva Ecija — Two men have been killed and another has been arrested following a drug bust in Barangay (village) Bantug here.

Arnold Limon, 43, was killed in a gunfight with policemen when he fired at an undercover agent to whom he allegedly sold a sachet of suspected shabu (methamphetamine hydrochloride) at 8:30 p.m. on Friday (June 16).

The police said they chased after Jon dela Cruz, 38, who was seen fleeing from the area. Dela Cruz also fired at the policemen, and was shot dead.

ADVERTISEMENT

Crisanto Duque, 36, showed up at the crime scene while forensic investigators combed the area. He was caught with a hand grenade.

Probers recovered from Limon a .38-handgun, two sachets of shabu, and a marked P500 bill. Dela Cruz was also carrying a .38-gun and two sachets of shabu. They allegedly belong to a robbery gang. SFM