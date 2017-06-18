Palace: CHR report should put to rest fears vs martial law

Malacañang on Sunday welcomed the Commission on Human Rights’ statement that there were no human rights abuses in Mindanao since martial law was proclaimed.

“Let his put to rest the fears and anxiety of some quarters against martial law,” Undersecretary Ernesto Abella, presidential spokesperson, said in a statement.

“As we said in previous occasions, public safety is foremost in the President’s mind in light of the continuing rebellion in Marawi and martial law is a necessary response to address the prevailing reign of terror and its potential spillover to the rest of Mindanao,” he added.

CHR told the Inquirer on Friday that it had not received reports of violations arising from martial law.

However, CHR Commissioner Roberto Eugenio Cadiz said: “There are concerns this (martial law) might be used for reasons other than quelling rebellion.”

“It may be used for political reasons,” he said. “We’re just airing concerns. We’re not saying it is happening. We’re saying it might.”

When President Rodrigo Duterte declared martial law over the whole of Mindanao last May 23, he also suspended the writ of habeas corpus.

The CHR at that time urged the Duterte administration to “ensure that the rights of all Filipinos while addressing the humanitarian crisis in southern Philippines.” /atm