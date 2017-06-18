Sunday, June 18, 2017
Close  
newsinfo / World

UK to help Syrian family of London fire victim to come to UK

newsinfo / World
  • share this

UK to help Syrian family of London fire victim to come to UK

/ 06:08 PM June 18, 2017
Grenfell Tower after the fire - 17 June 2017

The remains of Grenfell Tower stand in London, Saturday, June 17, 2017. Police Commander Stuart Cundy said Saturday it would ill take weeks or longer to recover and identify all the dead in the public housing block that was devastated by a fire early Wednesday. (Photo by KIRSTY WIGGLESWORTH / AP)

LONDON — British officials say they are helping the Syrian family of the first officially confirmed victim of the London tower blaze to come to Britain.

The Home Office said late Saturday night it will make arrangements for the family of Mohammad Alhajali to “travel to the UK in these terribly sad circumstances.”

The 23-year-old Alhajali is the only victim of the Grenfell Tower fire to be officially named as the difficult process of identifying human remains continues.

ADVERTISEMENT

His family said in a statement that Alhajali “came to the UK because he had ambitions and aims for his life and for his family.”

Police say at least 58 people are either confirmed or presumed dead, with the figure likely to rise in coming days.

Other victims have been named by their families.

Subscribe to INQUIRER PLUS to get access to The Philippine Daily Inquirer & other 70+ titles, share up to 5 gadgets, listen to the news, download as early as 4am & share articles on social media. Call 896 6000.

TAGS: Grenfell Tower fire
For feedback, complaints, or inquiries, contact us.
INQUIRER.net




© Copyright 1997-2016 INQUIRER.net | All Rights Reserved