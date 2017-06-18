Pa charged for raping 4 daughters; 2 believed to be pregnant

LEGAZPI CITY – A father is facing charges of four counts of rape or violation of Republic Act 8853 or The Anti-Rape Law of 1997 after it was revealed that he had been repeatedly raping his four minor-aged daughters in Masbate City in Masbate province, police said Sunday.

Police Officer 3 Mary Ann Berano, case investigator of Women and Children Protection Desk of Masbate police, said suspect Allan Amaro, 45, was arrested at around 4:30 p.m. on Friday in his residence in Barangay (village) Batuhan after his 5-year-old daughter, one of his victims, told a utility aide at Batuhan Elementary School on Thursday that she escaped from her father who attempted to molest her again.

As police investigated the allegation, it was revealed that Amaro had also raped his three other daughters ages 15, 13 and 10 in their own home while their mother was away working in Mandaon town.

Berano said the 13 and 10-year-old victims were believed to be pregnant based on the pregnancy test on Saturday.

“The mother of the victims seldom visits their children because they are in an on-and-off relationship. The grandmother disclosed that her daughter is being abused by the suspect,” Berano said.

The victims were also rescued and now under the custody of “Balay Pasirugan” in Barangay Pating, also in Masbate City.

Investigation also revealed that the 13 and 10-year-old victims were also allegedly raped by their 50-year-old uncle, the husband of their father’s sister. Weeks before the revelation of the incident, the uncle, who was not named by police, left their house, also in Batuhan village, and went to Manila. Investigations revealed that he gave money to his victims so they would not tell their parents of his actions.

Berano also learned that Amaro also raped his two children from his first wife. Authorities are still coordinating with his first wife’s family for further investigation. JE/rga