Duterte to declare martial law again if there’s rebellion—Palace

Malacañang on Sunday said that while President Rodrigo Duterte will adhere to the Supreme Court’s decision on martial law, he will be sure to declare it again if there is another incident of rebellion.

“The President’s media interview yesterday after visiting the troops in Butuan underscores that he adheres to the rule of law and judicial independence,” Presidential Spokesperson Ernesto Abella said in a statement. “PRRD (President Rodrigo Roa Duterte) made it clear that if the Supreme Court decides against the declaration of martial law, he would pull out the military in Marawi on the ground that the High Court does not believe there is a rebellion.”

“The President likewise made it clear that if and when there is another similar incident of rebellion, when the public safety requires it, the President and Commander-in-Chief would again declare martial law, and police power given to the executive by no less than our Constitution,” Abella said.

During an ambush interview in Butuan City, Duterte criticized the Supreme Court justices for arguing that the Maute group is committing terrorism and not rebellion.

Nevertheless, he said he will follow the high court’s decision.

However, Duterte said the next time he declares martial law, it will be his own initiative and he “will not consult anybody and there is no telling when it will end.” JE/rga

