Bishop to opposition: Give martial law a chance

A bishop from Mindanao said people should give martial law a chance.

Ozamis Archbishop Martin Jumoad told Radio Veritas that martial law under President Rodrigo Duterte is better than during the time of former President Ferdinand Marcos.

“It (martial law) gives specific as to what the military should do and what the civilian must do also,” he was quoted as saying in a Radio Veritas media release.

ADVERTISEMENT

“So mas maganda po ang martial law ngayon compared noon kay President Marcos. Ang pulis at military ay very professional (So martial law now is better than that of Marcos’ time. The police and military are very professional,” he added.

Despite Jumoad’s appeal to give the declaration “a chance,” he said martial law should immediately be lifted once the situation in Marawi is under control.

On the other hand, teachers in nearby Iligan City worry that the conflict will spread to their city. Iligan City was temporarily placed under lock down, May 29, after reports said that Maute rebels, disguised as civilians, were roaming around the city.

Ric Seco of Iligan National High School and chairman of Teachers Dignity Coalition (TDC) Region 10 said they were asked to prepare for this possibility.

“We were advised to pack things up so we could easily escape if needed. So that’s our situation here, it’s 50-50. Fifty percent safe, 50 percent (threatened) to be attacked,” Seco said in an interview with Radio Veritas.

Amid fears, Seco said that the military and police have been coordinating with school personnel to ensure everyone’s safety.

As thousands of civilians fled from war-torn Marawi to Iligan City, more than 10 thousand students at Iligan National High School will have to share 200 classrooms and 200 teachers.

“To the people of Marawi I know it is very difficult. It’s hard to tell you to just pray. But if we cannot solve our problems anymore, we have no other choice but turn to the Lord and believe he’s almighty and most powerful,” Jumoad said. KS/With a report from Pathricia Ann V. Roxas, Contributor/rga

ADVERTISEMENT

RELATED VIDEO

Inquirer calls for support for the victims in Marawi City

Responding to appeals for help, the Philippine Daily Inquirer is extending its relief to victims of the attacks in Marawi City

Cash donations may be deposited in the Inquirer Foundation Corp. Banco De Oro (BDO) Current Account No: 007960018860.

Inquiries may be addressed to Inquirer’s Corporate Affairs office through Connie Kalagayan at 897-4426, ckalagayan@inquirer.com.ph and Bianca Kasilag-Macahilig at 897-8808 local 352, bkasilag@inquirer.com.ph.

For donation from overseas:

Inquirer Foundation Corp account:

Inquirer Foundation Corp. Banco De Oro (BDO) Current Account No: 007960018860

Swift Code: BNORPHMM