Prosecutor examines evidence vs Maute ‘bomber’

The Department of Justice (DOJ) on Sunday subjected alleged Maute bomber Mohammad Naoim Maute to inquest proceedings for rebellion.

An inquest is an informal and summary investigation conducted by the public prosecutor in a criminal case involving persons arrested and detained without the benefit of a warrant of arrest. It establishes whether evidence is sufficient to seek court approval to keep the person in detention.

Maute, alias Almahid Pangompig Romato, underwent inquest inside Camp Evangelista in Cagayan De Oro City. He was arrested in Barangay (village) Macasandig, Cagayan de Oro City in the morning of June 15.

Based on a police report, he was arrested while using a fake ID of the Mindanao State University with the name of Alfaiz Mamintal.

He is among those suspected of rebellion under Arrest Order No. 1 issued by the Defense Department on May 29. CBB/rga

