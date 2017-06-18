NPAs attack Iloilo police station

ILOILO CITY – Suspected New People’s Army rebels raided the police station of Maasin town, in Iloilo on Sunday morning.

Chief Insp Aaron Palomo, public information officer of the Iloilo Provincial Police Office, said they were confirming reports that about 40 armed men attacked the police station in Maasin, 25 kilometers from Iloilo City.

Provincial board member Emmanuel Gallar who went to the Maasin municipal hall said about 70 heavily armed men raided the station at about 10:30 a.m. and took an undetermined number of firearms and a police patrol car before fleeing.

This was also confirmed by Maasin Mayor Mariano Malones.

No casualties were reported.

The rebels reportedly handcuffed five policemen who were unharmed. They also distributed statements to residents explaining the attack before fleeing toward the town of Alimodian, Iloilo. CBB/rga