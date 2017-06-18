4 killed, 1 hurt in shooting incidents in Masbate

LEGAZPI CITY – At least four were killed while a barangay (village) official was wounded in four separate shooting incidents in Masbate province over the weekend.

Senior Inspector Maria Luisa Calubaquib, information officer of police in Bicol, said in a report that Jerry Rosero was shot to death by two unidentified gunmen in Cabitan village in Mandaon town at about 5:30 a.m. on Sunday.

On Saturday, Crisanto Capellan of Buenavista village of Uson town was gunned down by three armed men at about 12:30 p.m. after a drinking spree. Investigations revealed the victim was followed by the suspects to welding shop where he was shot multiple times.

On Friday, Eric Abellera was killed by unidentified motorcycle riding men in Bat-ongan village of Mandaon town at about 7:15 p.m. while at4:10 p.m., Renato Tolosa of Begia village of Cawayan town was also shot to death by two unidentified gunmen using caliber 9-mm and caliber .45 pistols.

Calubaquib said in a report that in the same incident, Oscar Kuambot, barangay kagawad (councilman) of the said place, was hit by a stray bullet in the stomach and was brought to Masbate Provincial Hospital for medical treatment. CBB