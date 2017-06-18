Sunday, June 18, 2017
Rain, thunderstorm expected on Father’s Day

/ 09:45 AM June 18, 2017

Clouds scattered over the archipelago are expected to bring isolated rain and thunderstorms over parts of the country on Father’s Day Sunday, June 18, 2017. PAGASA PHOTO

Isolated rain and thunderstorm are expected over Metro Manila and the rest of the country on Sunday, Father’s Day, according to the state weather bureau.

In a 24-hour public weather forecast issued at 5 a.m., the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (Pagasa) said rain was expected despite a ridge of high pressure area  affecting the eastern section of Luzon and Visayas.

High pressure areas usually bring sunny and fair weather.

Pagasa said partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated rainshowers or thunderstorms are expected over Metro Manila and the rest of the country.
Meanwhile, moderate to strong winds blowing from the southwest will prevail over extreme northern Luzon, where the coastal waters will be moderate to rough.
Winds in the rest of the country coming from southeast to southwest will be light to moderate with slight to moderate seas. CBB/rga

