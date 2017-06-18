Rain, thunderstorm expected on Father’s Day

Isolated rain and thunderstorm are expected over Metro Manila and the rest of the country on Sunday, Father’s Day, according to the state weather bureau.

In a 24-hour public weather forecast issued at 5 a.m., the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (Pagasa) said rain was expected despite a ridge of high pressure area affecting the eastern section of Luzon and Visayas.

High pressure areas usually bring sunny and fair weather.

ADVERTISEMENT

Pagasa said partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated rainshowers or thunderstorms are expected over Metro Manila and the rest of the country.

Meanwhile, moderate to strong winds blowing from the southwest will prevail over extreme northern Luzon, where the coastal waters will be moderate to rough.

Winds in the rest of the country coming from southeast to southwest will be light to moderate with slight to moderate seas. CBB/rga