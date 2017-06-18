Bulacan towns on the lookout for Kadamay

CITY OF MALOLOS — The governments of Bocaue and Bustos towns and the Bulacan police have strengthened their 24-hour watch over housing sites meant for soldiers and policemen, two months after members of the Kalipunan ng Damayang Maralita (Kadamay) made a series of failed attempts to occupy idle units there.

Bocaue Mayor Joni Villanueva-Tugna said the police remained on alert status against any forceful takeover of over 4,000 houses administered by the National Housing Authority at Barangay Batia in the town, following new threats to occupy these units from Kadamay.

Bustos Mayor Arnel Mendoza said police and village officials have been standing guard at Barangay Bonga Mayor in the town which hosts 877 low-cost housing units of NHA.

ADVERTISEMENT

Kadamay families succeeded in taking over 5,000 low-cost houses in six NHA-run resettlement projects in Pandi town in March. They tried to occupy houses in Bocaue and Bustos but were foiled by the police and the community.

On Friday, Kadamay members staged a rally at the NHA office in Quezon City to assert their claims over other unused houses meant for policemen, soldiers, firemen and jail personnel. —CARMELA REYES-ESTROPE