Gunmen kill 2 on street, 1 at home in QC

Unidentified gunmen killed three people in separate shooting incidents in Quezon City on Friday night.

All three victims had links to the illegal drug trade as users, pushers or couriers, according to the Quezon City Police District (QCPD).

Around 8:30 p.m. in Barangay Payatas, a man in a ski mask shot dead Jeffrey Atienza, 39, and Elmer Vasquez, 42, near a vulcanizing shop on Visayas Avenue corner Bicol Street. The two men died on the spot.

A report to Chief Supt. Guillermo Eleazar, QCPD director, said Atienza was on a bicycle and was speaking to a friend when the gunman arrived and shot him several times.

An eyewitness standing nearby tried to run away with her father, Vasquez, but the gunman also shot him in the head.

A report from the QCPD-Batasan police station said the two victims were alleged drug couriers in the area.

Three hours later, in Barangay Holy Spirit, a woman who was reportedly on trial for a drug-related charge was also killed by a lone gunman.

The assailant barged into the home of Loreta Albisa, 50, on Santo Niño Street, and found his target asleep.

Albisa was shot nine times in the head and body, the QCPD said.