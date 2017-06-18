Muntinlupa cops kill ‘Demonyo’

An alleged drug pusher, who earned the moniker “Demonyo” in his community, was killed by the police in a buy-bust operation in Muntinlupa City early Saturday morning.

The police said Ernesto Buenaventura fired at the officers who tried to corner him after he sold a sachet of “shabu” to a poseur buyer outside his house on Creekside, Purok 2, Barangay Bayanan, around 2 a.m.

Senior Insp. Elvin John Pio, the head of the Muntinlupa police station drug enforcement unit, said Buenaventura had just handed over the drug worth P200 to the undercover agent when one of the suspect’s sons shouted “kalaban ’yan (They are the enemy)!”

The suspect allegedly drew a .45-caliber pistol but missed when he fired, prompting a retaliation. Buenaventura was killed with three shots to the body.

Pio said Buenaventura had been called Nestro Demonyo in their community for being a bully (“siga-sigaan”) and that his sons had also helped him sell drugs.—DEXTER CABALZA