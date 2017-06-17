Aparri mayor’s brother killed in Cagayan

TUGUEGARAO CITY – The brother of Aparri town Mayor Shalimar Decierto-Tumaru was shot dead on Friday by three heavily-armed men who broke into his house, police said.

Julio Decierto, former president of the local village federation, was attacked at his home in the town center on Friday afternoon, said Senior Supt. Warren Tolito, Cagayan police director.

Forensic investigators recovered four bullets fired from an M-14 Armalite rifle and an empty shell from a 9mm pistol.

Decierto had retired from politics, and has been working as a contractor, snagging road projects and building contracts here and in the second district of Cagayan, according to Rogelio Sending Jr., Cagayan provincial information officer.

Mayor Tumaru has not yet issued a statement. Decierto was in a drug watchlist compiled by President Duterte, police said, but the investigation is also focused on the slain man’s business dealings. GAL

