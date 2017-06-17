At least 5 dead, 19 injured as truck rams into homes in Taytay

(2nd Update, 1:22 p.m.) Five people were reported dead while 19 others—mostly bystanders and pedestrians—were injured after a trailer carrying a container van crashed into stores near a tricycle terminal in Taytay, Rizal on Saturday morning.

The Taytay Rizal Municipal Disaster Risk Reduction Management Office (TMDRRMO) confirmed the death toll and the number of injured but refused to identify the names of the victims at press time as some of them have not been identified by their families yet, the unit’s team leader Richard Marcellano said.

Based on initial investigations, the Taytay Police said the 20-foot trailer truck with plate number TBP967 carrying a container van was traveling from the upper portion of Cabrera road going down to Tikling toward Ortigas extension when it allegedly lost its brake, crashed into stores and hit bystanders near a tricycle terminal around 9 a.m.

The rescuers arrived immediately minutes after receiving the report.

Marcellano identified the driver as Paul John Teston, 22, and its passenger Christan Chua, 20. Both of them were brought to Mayor June V. Zapanta Emergency Hospital for abrasions and minor injuries.

Taytay Police Chief Supt. Samuel Delorino said 2 men and 3 women, including a two-year-old child were killed in the incident.

The dead bodies of the two women and two men were brought to Manila East Medical Center, while the remaining female deceased victim was brought to Mayor June V. Zapanta Emergency Hospital.

An investigation is still ongoing. With a report from Chona Yu, Radyo Inquirer 990AM/IDL

WATCH: Ilang bahay at tricycle inararo ng trailer truck sa Taytay, Rizal @dzIQ990 pic.twitter.com/Sb3MauCTP2 — chonayuINQ (@chonayu1) June 17, 2017

