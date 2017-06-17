NDF tells NPA: Refrain from attacking gov’t forces in Mindanao

DAVAO CITY—The National Democratic Front (NDF) has recommended the New People’s Army (NPA) to “refrain” from attacking government forces and focus instead in the proposed cooperation in neutralizing terror groups in the country.

Fidel Agcaoili, chief negotiator of the NDF, said on Saturday that the recommendation was already communicated to the Communist Party of the Philippines.

“We condemn and are resolved and determined to counteract the Maute, Abu Sayyaf and Ansar Al Khilafah Philippines (AKP) groups which are wreaking havoc in Marawi City. These are terrorist groups linked to local reactionary forces, affiliated with ISIS and supported by US-CIA and other foreign entities,” Agcaoili said.

The senior communist leader said that the breather from fighting between guerrillas and government forces would hopefully establish cooperation between the two parties to concentrate all available forces and resources in crushing terror organizations especially the so-called Maute group that sieged Marawi City.

“For all forces to be able to concentrate against Maute, Abu Sayyaf and AKP groups, the NDFP has recommended to the CPP to order all other NPA units in Mindanao to refrain from carrying out offensive operations against the Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP) and Philippine National Police (PNP), provided that the GRP orders the AFP and PNP likewise to refrain from carrying out offensive operations against the NPA and people’s militia,” Agcaoili said.

