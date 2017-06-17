629 new cases of HIV recorded in April

The Department of Health (DOH) has recorded more than 600 cases of human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) infections last April, 84 of which eventually progressed into the dreaded acquired immune deficiency syndrome (AIDS).

Seventeen AIDS-related deaths were reported for the same month.

In its report, the DOH said 629 new HIV cases were reported for the month, which was lower than the 772 cases recorded in April 2016.

Ninety-five percent or 596 were males while 33 were females, majority of which coming from Metro Manila with 234, followed by Calabarzon with 109 and Central Visayas with 71.

Sexual contact remains the top reported mode of HIV transmission with 609 cases, 343 of which involved males having sex with males.

There were 184 cases of bisexual contact and 84 cases of heterosexual contact. —JULIE M. AURELIO