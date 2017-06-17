DOT should get the best ad agency

The Department of Tourism (DOT) has canceled its P650-million contract with McCann World Group Philippines, which embarrassed the government after the ad agency copied a tourism ad for the country from South Africa’s tourism campaign.

Tourism Assistant Secretary Ricky Alegre said the DOT would open a bidding for a new ad agency.

The DOT should get the best agency to promote the country to the world and I suggest, without batting an eyelash, DMG Global Inc. (David Morey Group Inc.).

David Morey, chair and founder of DMG Global, helped in crafting the strategy that partly contributed to candidate Rodrigo Duterte’s victory in the presidential race.

Morey was in the country during most of the campaign period, working secretly and unobtrusively with Dominguez brothers Sonny and Paul.

He met with Digong twice at Edsa Shangri-la hotel at the height of the presidential campaign, with this columnist also in attendance.

In those meetings, Morey advised Digong to continue with what he was saying and doing during the campaign—like kissing women in public and throwing towels to the crowd—because people liked him for it.

I vividly recall Digong telling Morey that his suggestions were all well-taken and that if he won, “the government will become your consultancy client.”

Morey worked with some of the world’s top business leaders and advised five Nobel Peace Prize winners and 16 presidential candidates who later won, including Barack Obama on his first run for the US presidency, and Cory Aquino.

His corporate clients include GE, Verizon, Pepsi, Mars, McDonald’s, Microsoft, Nike, Procter & Gamble, Disney, Visa, Coca-Cola, American Express, NBC, and Samsung.

DMG Global Inc. is a strategic and communications consultancy company and a partner of Core Strategy Group based in Washington, D.C.

Morey has written two books that are must-read for individuals and corporations that want to get to the top of the heap: “The Underdog Advantage” and “The Leadership Campaign.”

(Editor’s note: The columnist is a brother of Tourism Secretary Wanda Teo.)

Manila Mayor Erap (Estrada) said his life changed for the better after he decided to quit smoking six months ago.

He reminded the audience about his decision during the launch of “No Smoking Month” at City Hall on Thursday.

Mayor Erap, as a former heavy smoker myself, I can tell you with certainty that you made one of the best decisions in your life when you quit the nicotine habit, as I did in 1983.

Since longevity is in your genes—your mother died at a very advanced age—you will live 10 or more years because you stopped smoking.