3,882 out of 11,176 hurdle nurse licensure exam

A total of 3,882 out of 11,176 passed the Nurse Licensure Examination given by the Board of Nursing in the cities of Manila, Baguio, Cagayan de Oro, Cebu, Davao, Iloilo, Legazpi, Lucena, Pagadian, Tacloban, Tuguegarao and Zamboanga in June 2017, the Professional Regulation Commission announced on Friday.

The members of the Board of Nursing who gave the licensure examination are Carmelita C. Divinagracia, Officer-In-Charge; Gloria B. Arcos, Carfredda P. Dumlao, Glenda S. Arquiza, Florence C. Cawaon and Cora A. Añonuevo, Members.

PRC said the top performing schools in the exam as per Commission Resolution No. 2010-547 series of 2010 are as follows:

The successful examinees who garnered the ten (10) highest places in the June 2017 Nurse Licensure Examination are the following:

Full list: