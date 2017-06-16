Toll rises to 30 dead in London tower fire – police
LONDON -The toll from the London tower block fire has risen to at least 30 people dead and the flames have now been extinguished, police said on Friday.
“We know that at least 30 people have died as a result of this fire,” police commander Stuart Cundy told reporters, adding that the fire was not considered to have been started “deliberately.”
