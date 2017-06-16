Friday, June 16, 2017
Toll rises to 30 dead in London tower fire – police

The scorched facade of the Grenfell Tower in London, Thursday, June 15, 2017, after a massive fire raced through the 24-storey high-rise apartment building in west London early Wednesday. Firefighters are beginning the task of combing through the devastated apartment tower, Thursday, checking integrity of the structure and searching to find victims. (AP Photo/Frank Augstein)

LONDON -The toll from the London tower block fire has risen to at least 30 people dead and the flames have now been extinguished, police said on Friday.

“We know that at least 30 people have died as a result of this fire,” police commander Stuart Cundy told reporters, adding that the fire was not considered to have been started “deliberately.”

