Arrest of Maute bomb maker a breakthrough in AFP fight vs terror

The arrest of a Maute bomb maker in Cagayan de Oro was a “positive development” in the fight against terrorism, Malacañang said on Friday.

READ: Cops arrest Maute group bomb maker

Mohammad Noaim Maute, alias Abu Jadid, was arrested at Barangay (village) Macasandig at about 6:30 a.m. on Thursday.

ADVERTISEMENT

A police report said Abu Jadid used a fake ID of Mindanao State University bearing the name of Alfaiz Mamintal to get through checkpoints.

Abu Jadid is said to be a relative of the Maute brothers, who are leading the ongoing siege in Marawi City.

“This, we consider a positive development in our campaign to end rebellion in Marawi to flush out evil forces and to bring peace to the island of Mindanao,” Presidential Spokesperson Ernesto Abella said in a Palace briefing.

As of 6 p.m. on June 15, Presidential Communications Operations Office (PCOO) Director Omar Romero said 225 enemies had been killed while 59 armed forces and policemen had died in the ongoing conflict.

In a Palace briefing, Brig. Gen. Resituto Padilla, AFP spokesperson, said the capability of the Maute terrorists had been “significantly degraded.”

“Their capabilities have been significantly degraded, and they have specifically targeted Marawi to sow terror, wreak havoc, possibly kidnap people, destroy homes, schools, what have you. And that’s what exactly they did,” Padilla said. JPV/rga

Inquirer calls for support for the victims in Marawi City

Responding to appeals for help, the Philippine Daily Inquirer is extending its relief to victims of the attacks in Marawi City

Cash donations may be deposited in the Inquirer Foundation Corp. Banco De Oro (BDO) Current Account No: 007960018860.

Inquiries may be addressed to Inquirer’s Corporate Affairs office through Connie Kalagayan at 897-4426, ckalagayan@inquirer.com.ph and Bianca Kasilag-Macahilig at 897-8808 local 352, bkasilag@inquirer.com.ph.

For donation from overseas:

Inquirer Foundation Corp account:

Inquirer Foundation Corp. Banco De Oro (BDO) Current Account No: 007960018860

Swift Code: BNORPHMM