American DJ gets 2 life terms for drug possession

The Makati City Regional Trial Court has convicted an American disc jockey (DJ) arrested in 2012 for possessing over P50 million-worth of shabu (methamphetamine hydrochloride) and other illegal drugs.

In a 9-page decision released Friday (June 16, 2017), the Makati Court imposed the penalty of two counts of life imprisonment for violation of Republic Act 9165 or the Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act of 2012 against Brian Kevin Hills.

“The Court finds the accused guilty beyond reasonable doubt, with no mitigating or aggravating circumstances and is hereby sentenced to suffer for each of the said two criminal cases the penalty of life imprisonment and to pay a fine of P500,000,” said the court.

Hills was convicted in criminal cases 13-260 and 61 for possessing a total of over 9,384 grams of methamphetamine hydrochloride or shabu.

Hills was arrested by authorities in a buy-bust operation in 2012. After searching his unit at The Columns and his Mitsubishi Pajero, authorities also confiscated cocaine, Nitrazepam, Zolpidem and Diazepam.

“The qualitative examination conducted on the seized items showed that the same were shabu considered as dangerous drugs. Further, said witnesses positively identified the accused in open court,” the court decision stated.

The court added that the prosecution was able to establish the chain of custody over the seized dangerous drugs.

Under Section 1(b) of Dangerous Drugs Board Regulation No. 1, Series of 2002, chain of custody refers to “the duly recorded authorized movements and custody of seized drugs or controlled chemicals or plant sources of dangerous drugs or laboratory equipment of each stage, from the time of seizure/confiscation to receipt in the forensic laboratory to safekeeping to presentation in court for destruction. Such record of movements and custody of seized item shall include the identity and signature of the person who held temporary custody of the seized item, the date and time when such transfer of custody were made in the course of safekeeping and use in court as evidence, and the final disposition.”

Hills questioned the legality of his arrest but the court said aside from presumption of regularity in the police’ operation, Hills failed to present evidence to prove his allegation.

The court, however dismissed the case for possession of cocaine, Nitrazepam, Zolpidem and Diazepam because it was not indicated in the search warrant of the police.

Those who prosecuted Hills were Senior Assistant State Prosecutor Juan Pedro Navera and State Prosecutor Anna Noreen Devanadera. IDL/rga