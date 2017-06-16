Lacson: President’s health not a private affair

Senator Panfilo Lacson on Friday said he agrees with those asking for full disclosure of President Rodrigo Duterte’s health condition.

“I agree with them. The health of the president of any country is not his and his family’s private affair alone,” he said in a text message to reporters. “It is a matter of public concern.”

He said it is Malacañang’s responsibility to disclose the current state of health of the President “if only to quell any speculation.”

“The public deserves nothing less,” he said.

“Anyway, they will surely understand that PRRD is presently exposed to all kinds of stress and physical exhaustion due to the numerous problems besetting the country, not to mention bearing the sight of our soldiers being transported in coffins by military aircraft with all the grieving families waiting to bring them to their respective provinces,” Lacson explained. “That indeed is very stressful.”

Duterte has cancelled his public appearances this week and has reportedly been resting after visiting soldiers and civilians affected by the Marawi siege. The last time he was seen in public was on Sunday in Cagayan de Oro.

Malacañang on Thursday released photos of him to prove that he is not sick. JPV/rga

