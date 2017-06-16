Bong Revilla allowed to visit ailing father

Sandiganbayan has allowed former Sen. Ramon “Bong” Revilla Jr. to visit his ailing father, former Sen. Ramon Revilla Sr., in the hospital for two days.

“Acting on urgent motion dated June 14, 2017, filed by accused Revilla, the Court partially grants the motion for humanitarian considerations but for shorter than the periods sought,” the Sandiganbayan said.

Revilla will visit his father on June 19, from 6 a.m. to 10 a.m.; and June 20, from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at St. Luke’s Medical Center in Bonifacio Global City.

In his motion submitted by his lawyers, Revilla originally asked to be with his father on June 19 from 6 a.m. to 12 noon; and June 20 from 2 p.m. to 8 p.m.

The 90-year-old Revilla has been confined in the hospital for heart ailments.

The younger Revilla’s motion was granted on the condition that he would go only to St. Luke’s and nowhere else; he will be given adequate escorts by the Philippine National Police; the use of communication and electronic gadgets by Revilla and those who will accompany him shall be under the supervision of his police security.

No media interviews are also allowed; and all the expenses incurred by the PNP for the personal escorts and security measures outside Camp Crame until his return to his detention facility will be paid by Revilla.

The younger Revilla has been detained at the Philippine National Police Custodial Center since June 2014 for his alleged involvement in the pork barrel scam. IDL