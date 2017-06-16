Isabela man shot dead in drug bust

CITY OF ILAGAN — A man was shot dead in a gun battle with policemen during a June 14 drug bust in Barangay (village) Bliss here, police said.

Julius Firme allegedly tried to sell shabu (methamphetamine hydrochloride) to an undercover police officer for P1,000 when he sensed that he was in the middle of a police operation and fired at the agent, said Supt. Ariel Quilang, Ilagan City police chief.

Police retaliated, shooting Firme in the head and torso.

ADVERTISEMENT

Forensic investigators recovered a .38-revolver still gripped by Firme, as well as two spent bullets from a .38-revolver, four spent bullets from a 9mm gun, three sachets of suspected shabu, a mobile telephone and a sling bag.

Firme’s body was brought to a morgue. SFM