Honasan: Don’t get boxed in by deadlines in war vs terrorists

MANILA — It would be impractical for the government to set a deadline for liberating Marawi City from the joint forces of the Maute Group and Abu Sayyaf, Sen. Gregorio Honasan II said on Thursday.

Honasan frowned upon setting deadlines for “a conflict that has no physical frontlines or boundaries.”

“(This is) because terrorism, Islamic State and fundamentalism are ideas that must be fought with better ideas like good government, better coordination, cooperation among all agencies, departments, institutions of government with the support of the people, and not by military action alone,” said Honasan, who used to be colonel in the Armed Forces of the Philippines.

Honasan was an Army colonel that led a group of military officers that launched coup d’ etats against the administration of the late President Corazon Aquino.

The government has been battling it out with the Islamic State-inspired group for the past three weeks since it attacked Marawi City last May 23. The conflict has caused heavy casualties not only on civilians there but government forces and rebels.

President Duterte declared martial law in Mindanao to quash the Maute rebellion.

Military and defense officials have said they will be able to crush the Maute Group as soon as it is only occupying 10 percent of the city. SFM

