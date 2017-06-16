TESDA official surrenders to cops to deny links to Maute

KORONADAL CITY – The provincial director of the Technical Education and Skills Development Authority (TESDA) surrendered on Thursday, to police authorities to deny his alleged links with the Maute Group in Marawi City.

Talim Bayabao, TESDA-South Cotabato ditector, surrendered to Senior Supt. Franklin Alvero, South Cotabato police chief.

A certain Talib (not Talim) Bayabao was No. 4 in Defense Secretary Delfin Lorenzana’s arrest order No. 2. which was issued following the declaration of martial Law in Mindanao. “I am not in any way connected to or related to the Mautes of Marawi City and Lanao del Sur,” Bayabao told reporters here.

But Bayabao has admitted that he is a Maranao and his families are victims of Marawi City siege too.

Bayabao said he believed his name was included in the list because he used to be the city engineer of Marawi City prior to his assignment as TESDA provincial director here last year.

While serving as city engineer of Marawi, Bayabao said he served Marawi City’s former mayors Fahad Salic and Solitario Ali. Salic was arrested in Misamic Oriental on June 7.

Both Ali and Salic vehemently denied involvement in the Marawi crisis.

Bayabao said he also worked as a bank executive and as an official of Mindanao State University.

“My name is clear that’s why I voluntarily showed up here,” Bayabao said.

According to Alvero, Bayabao will stay in the custody of the South Cotabato police provincial office while they are waiting for advice from the national police headquarters. SFM

