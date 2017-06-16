Bohol gov releases P100K for search of Mayor Gisela Boniel’s body

CEBU CITY — Bohol Gov. Edgar Chatto released on Thursday P100,000 in financial assistance to the ongoing search for the body of Bien Unido Mayor Gisela Boniel who was presumed to be dead after being kidnapped, shot and dumped into the sea allegedly by her husband, Bohol Board Member Niño Rey Boniel, and several men.

According to the statement issued by the Bohol provincial government on Thursday afternoon, Chatto handed the assistance to Chief Supt. Noli Taliño, police director for Central Visayas.

Chatto also called Lapu-Lapu City Mayor Paz Radaza to personally thank her for her government’s support for the search of Gisela’s body.

The statement said the League of Municipalities of the Philippines (LMP) through its Bohol-chapter president, Clarin Mayor Allen Rey Piezas, gave P50,000 to help defray the costs of the ongoing search for Gisela’s remains.

Police learned in their investigation and also through the confessions of Niño’s cousin and driver that her body was thrown into the sea between Cebu and Bohol.

The cousin and driver also pointed at Niño as the one who shot Gisella.

Acting Bien Unido Mayor Rene Borinaga sent a team of divers on Thursday morning to help in search.

Parricide charges have been filed against Niño and seven of his men for the kidnapping and murder of his wife, Gisela. SFM