Dengue cases down–DOH

The Department of Health (DOH) on Thursday reported that there were 35,973 dengue cases recorded nationwide from January 1 to May 20.

The figure is 31.8 percent lower compared to the same time period last year, which was at 52,780.

“There is a decreasing trend of reported dengue cases to the Epidemiology Bureau,” said Health Secretary Paulyn Ubial in a statement for Thursday’s commemoration of the Asean Dengue Day.

Ubial, however, reiterated that the DOH cannot be complacent in its efforts against dengue and should strive harder to eventually make the Philippines a dengue-free country.

There were also 207 reported deaths stemming from dengue for the same period, said the DOH.

Majority of the dengue cases were in Central Visayas (15.5 percent), Central Luzon (13 percent), National Capital Region (12.2 percent), Calabarzon (11.4 percent) and Soccsksargen (11.1 percent).