Probe of couple’s slay looks into wife’s gov’t job

The police are investigating whether Tuesday’s ambush that killed a couple in Las Piñas City had to do with the wife’s local government job in Bacoor City, Cavite province.

A team from the Las Piñas police went to Bacoor City Hall on Thursday to check documents that were handled by Dolores Yumol, who was killed along with husband Felipe by two gunmen who waited for them in Barangay Pamplona Uno.

Yumol, 57, was the city’s civil registrar and former head of the bids and awards committee, according to the case investigator, SPO2 Ernesto Bautista Jr. Her husband, 53-year-old Felipe, was a civil engineer and building contractor.

“Maybe she had a very sensitive deal involving a huge amount of money when she was part of the bids and awards committee,” Bautista said, adding that robbery had been ruled out in the June 13 attack.

The Yumols were travelling in their car on their way home from Bacoor to Barangay Talon 2, Las Piñas, when ambushed at the corner of R. Castillo and F. Trinidad Streets around 6 p.m.

They died on the spot due to multiple gunshot wounds in the body. The police later recovered 14 .45-caliber bullet casings from the crime scene.

Bautista said a closed-circuit television camera recorded the two assailants as they waited for the victims’ vehicle to pass through the area. “They really waited for the perfect timing because the suspects knew that this was their usual route,” the officer added.

The hit men were last seen fleeing on a motorbike. One was described by the police as wearing a yellow shirt and blue cap, 5’2 to 5’4 in height, of medium build and dark complexioned. The other wore a black shirt, with shoulder-length hair, 5’ to 5’2 in height, and light skinned.

Meanwhile, Bacoor Mayor Lani Mercado-Revilla extended her condolences to the Yumol children.

She described Dolores as “one of our competent and effective department heads.”

“I will surely miss her. She was part of the success of my first year as city mayor,” she said.

Revilla also ordered Senior Supt. Christopher Olazo, the Bacoor police chief, to assist the Las Piñas police in the investigation.