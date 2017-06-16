Australian journalist shot, hurt in Marawi

MARAWI CITY—An Australian television journalist was shot in the neck on Thursday morning as he reported from this city where Islamic State-allied terrorists are battling government troops.

Adam Harvey, a reporter for the Australian Broadcasting Corp., was talking to his driver inside the Lanao del Sur provincial capitol compound when a bullet hit him on the left side of his neck.

Harvey was taken to Amai Pakpak Medical Center, about a kilometer from the capitol, for treatment.

Not serious

Dr. Gamal Mamacotao, who attended to Harvey, said the journalist’s injury was not serious.

“It’s slight,” he said.

Dr. Jose Eric Laya said the bullet was lodged below Harvey’s left ear.

“Lucky,” Harvey wrote on Twitter alongside an image of the X-ray showing the bullet lodged in his neck, close to his spine.

“Thanks everyone—I’m OK. Bullet is still in my neck, but it missed everything important,” he said in another Twitter post.

Although secured by the military, the capitol compound is only about 2 kilometers from the pockets of the city controlled by gunmen from the Maute and Abu Sayyaf terrorist groups.

“I want to appeal to everyone, you should be very careful because in our assessment the vicinity of the 103rd (Infantry Brigade camp) is within the line of sight of the enemy,” Lt. Col. Jo-Ar Herrera, spokesperson for the 1st Infantry Division, told reporters in the compound after the shooting incident.

The bullet that hit Harvey was a stray, fired by a terrorist sniper at government troops, Herrera said.

The Civil Military Office called a meeting with journalists to discuss safety measures.

Take precautions

Malacañang also advised journalists covering the Marawi crisis to take precautions, saying their lives are more important than any story.

“While I understand that you would not shirk your duty in the pursuit of any story, bear in mind that there’s no story more valuable than one’s life. Take the necessary precautions and stay safe while covering conflicts,” presidential spokesperson Ernesto Abella said in a statement.

The Australian television crew arrived in Marawi on June 12. —WITH REPORTS FROM LEILA B. SALAVERRIA, AP AND AFP

