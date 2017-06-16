Filipino woman among missing

A Filipino who lived alone in a high-rise building in London that was destroyed in a fire on Tuesday was among those missing, Sen. Joel Villanueva said.

Villanueva said on Thursday that Ligaya Moore, a member of the Jesus Is Lord Movement (JIL), had been reported missing in the deadly fire that struck Grenfell Tower.

“Until now we are having a hard time looking for her whereabouts,” he told reporters.

ADVERTISEMENT

He said the Philippine Embassy in London had been informed by the JIL about the missing Moore, who lived on the 21st floor of the 27-story apartment building.

He said Moore was a regular attendee of the JIL church, which was just adjacent to Grenfell Tower.

The Department of Foreign Affairs said Filipinos were among those injured. As of Thursday, however, the Philippine Embassy in London had not provided information on those taken to the hospital, apparently waiting for London authorities to release the names. —CHRISTINE O. AVENDAÑO AND DONA Z. PAZZIBUGAN