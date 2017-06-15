Ilonggos launch drive to raise cash, relief goods for Marawi evacuees

ILOILO CITY — Ilonggos are gathering and sending donations to residents of Marawi City dislocated by the ongoing armed clashes between the Maute terror group and government troops.

The Iloilo City council has approved a request of Mayor Jed Patrick Mabilog to allocate P500,000 from the city’s calamity fund for assistance to those affected by the nearly month-long hostilities.

Mabilog has also appealed for donations especially clothes for evacuees. The donations will be collected by the city social welfare and development office and will be shipped to evacuation centers.

Jaro Archbishop Angel Lagdameo has also requested parishes, religious institutions and schools to collect donations for the displaced residents.

Youth and student groups in Iloilo are also campaigning for help in cash or kind for the evacuees.

Among those that are campaigning are the Boy Scouts of the Philippines, ASEAN Youth Leaders Association of the Philippines-Iloilo, The Feast Iloilo and iLead Trainings.

Student councils including those of Central Philippine University and University of the Philippines Visayas are also campaigning for donations.

The student bodies asked for halal food or those permissible under Islamic law, canned goods, bottled water, noodles.

Donors can also give non-food items like clothes, blankets, tissue paper, toiletries, sanitary napkins, first aid kits and medicines. SFM

Inquirer calls for support for the victims in Marawi City

Responding to appeals for help, the Philippine Daily Inquirer is extending its relief to victims of the attacks in Marawi City

Cash donations may be deposited in the Inquirer Foundation Corp. Banco De Oro (BDO) Current Account No: 007960018860.

Inquiries may be addressed to Inquirer’s Corporate Affairs office through Connie Kalagayan at 897-4426, ckalagayan@inquirer.com.ph and Bianca Kasilag-Macahilig at 897-8808 local 352, bkasilag@inquirer.com.ph.

For donation from overseas:

Inquirer Foundation Corp account:

Inquirer Foundation Corp. Banco De Oro (BDO) Current Account No: 007960018860

Swift Code: BNORPHMM