AFP urges media: Help bridge soldiers fighting in Marawi with their kin

MANILA — The military has encouraged the media to bridge the troops and their families on Father’s Day on Sunday by giving soldiers in the frontlines a chance to greet their loved ones.

“You know the sacrifices being made by our soldiers in the frontlines, especially in Marawi, and many are fathers and they won’t be with their families on Sunday for Father’s Day. We invite the media to give them a chance to let them greet their loved ones on Father’s Day, also to boost the morale of their families,” AFP spokesperson, Brigadier General Restituto Padilla, Jr. said at a press conference on Thursday.

Padilla said the journalists in Marawi City could interview the soldiers who had just returned from the battlefield.

He said the media could request the soldiers’ commanders to allow them to take photos and videos of the soldiers.

A reporter’s question on Father’s Day added “a human touch to the realities of a soldier’s sacrifice,” Padilla said. SFM

Inquirer calls for support for the victims in Marawi City

Responding to appeals for help, the Philippine Daily Inquirer is extending its relief to victims of the attacks in Marawi City

Cash donations may be deposited in the Inquirer Foundation Corp. Banco De Oro (BDO) Current Account No: 007960018860.

Inquiries may be addressed to Inquirer’s Corporate Affairs office through Connie Kalagayan at 897-4426, ckalagayan@inquirer.com.ph and Bianca Kasilag-Macahilig at 897-8808 local 352, bkasilag@inquirer.com.ph.

For donation from overseas:

Inquirer Foundation Corp account:

Inquirer Foundation Corp. Banco De Oro (BDO) Current Account No: 007960018860

Swift Code: BNORPHMM