Bayan Muna slams AFP move to ban relief mission in Marawi

MARAWI CITY — Bayan Muna Representative Carlos Isagani Zarate said on Thursday the military has barred the Kalinaw Mindanao National Interfaith Humanitarian Mission from entering the Lanao del Sur provincial capitol even if they showed soldiers “adequate papers from the Office of the Civil Defense.”

Zarate said they were supposed to distribute 400 relief packs but soldiers manning a checkpoint near the capitol would not let them in.

He said the mission that he was leading, along with former Bayan Muna Representative Teddy Casiño and Gabriela Representative Arlene Brosas, were denied entry upon orders of a Captain Mocsan.

“The delegation was informed that the civilian authorities could not do anything about it because ‘Marawi is under martial law’,” Zarate said.

While they were denied entry, Zarate said they saw “several relief trucks from other agencies and organizations that were allowed to pass through.”

“Clearly, this goes beyond refusal of humanitarian relief for the victims. What is the AFP hiding from us in Marawi City?”

Zarate said they were puzzled by the fact that the decision not to allow them in was reached only on Wednesday evening, a few hours before they tried to enter the city. Zarate did not explain how Bayan Muna came to know that the military’s ban on them was decided upon on Wednesday evening.

“We believe that aside from the fact that the military wants to cover up the real situation of the evacuees and hide the dire war scenarios of Marawi City stemming from the government’s all-out war in the city, they are also hiding the true role of US forces in the city.” SFM

Inquirer calls for support for the victims in Marawi City

Responding to appeals for help, the Philippine Daily Inquirer is extending its relief to victims of the attacks in Marawi City

Cash donations may be deposited in the Inquirer Foundation Corp. Banco De Oro (BDO) Current Account No: 007960018860.

Inquiries may be addressed to Inquirer’s Corporate Affairs office through Connie Kalagayan at 897-4426, ckalagayan@inquirer.com.ph and Bianca Kasilag-Macahilig at 897-8808 local 352, bkasilag@inquirer.com.ph.

For donation from overseas:

Inquirer Foundation Corp account:

Inquirer Foundation Corp. Banco De Oro (BDO) Current Account No: 007960018860

Swift Code: BNORPHMM