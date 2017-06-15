Thursday, June 15, 2017
Close  
newsinfo / Regions

Bayan Muna slams AFP move to ban relief mission in Marawi

newsinfo / Regions
  • share this

Bayan Muna slams AFP move to ban relief mission in Marawi

By: - Correspondent / @inqmindanao
/ 09:58 PM June 15, 2017

CHECKPOINT: In this May 26, 2017 file photo, soldiers frisk a Muslim man at a checkpoint near Marawi City. Authorities have been verifying the identities of people in key cities in Mindanao after President Duterte  proclaimed martial law on the island in the wake of clashes between government security forces and terrorists linked to the Islamic State group.  BULLITMARQUEZ/AP

MARAWI CITY — Bayan Muna Representative Carlos Isagani Zarate said on Thursday the military has barred the Kalinaw Mindanao National Interfaith Humanitarian Mission from entering the Lanao del Sur provincial capitol even if they showed soldiers “adequate papers from the Office of the Civil Defense.”

Zarate said they were supposed to distribute 400 relief packs but soldiers manning a checkpoint near the capitol would not let them in.

He said the mission that he was leading, along with former Bayan Muna Representative Teddy Casiño and Gabriela Representative Arlene Brosas, were denied entry upon orders of a Captain Mocsan.

ADVERTISEMENT

“The delegation was informed that the civilian authorities could not do anything about it because ‘Marawi is under martial law’,” Zarate said.

While they were denied entry, Zarate said they saw “several relief trucks from other agencies and organizations that were allowed to pass through.”

“Clearly, this goes beyond refusal of humanitarian relief for the victims. What is the AFP hiding from us in Marawi City?”

Zarate said they were puzzled by the fact that the decision not to allow them in was reached only on Wednesday evening, a few hours before they tried to enter the city.  Zarate did not explain how Bayan Muna came to know that the military’s ban on them was decided upon on Wednesday evening.

“We believe that aside from the fact that the military wants to cover up the real situation of the evacuees and hide the dire war scenarios of Marawi City stemming from the government’s all-out war in the city, they are also hiding the true role of US forces in the city.”  SFM

Bayan Muna Partylist Rep. Karlos Isagani Zarate (INQUIRER FILE PHOTO)

Inquirer calls for support for the victims in Marawi City

Responding to appeals for help, the Philippine Daily Inquirer is extending its relief to victims of the attacks in Marawi City

Cash donations may be deposited in the Inquirer Foundation Corp. Banco De Oro (BDO) Current Account No: 007960018860.

Inquiries may be addressed to Inquirer’s Corporate Affairs office through Connie Kalagayan at 897-4426, ckalagayan@inquirer.com.ph and Bianca Kasilag-Macahilig at 897-8808 local 352, bkasilag@inquirer.com.ph.

For donation from overseas:

Inquirer Foundation Corp account:

Inquirer Foundation Corp. Banco De Oro (BDO) Current Account No: 007960018860

Swift Code: BNORPHMM

Subscribe to INQUIRER PLUS to get access to The Philippine Daily Inquirer & other 70+ titles, share up to 5 gadgets, listen to the news, download as early as 4am & share articles on social media. Call 896 6000.

TAGS: abu sayyaf, Acts of terror, Arlene Brosas, Armed conflict, Armed Forces of the Philippines, Bayan Muna partylist, Captain Mocsan, clash, Counter-terrorism, Criminality, Encounter, Gabriela partylist, groups barred from entering Marawi City, gun battle, Insurgency, intelligence surveillance and reconnaissance information, intelligence-gathering, Isagani Zarate, Kalinaw Mindanao National Interfaith Humanitarian Mission, Lanao del Sur provincial capitol, law enforcement, manhunt for terrorists, Marawi City, Marawi City attacks, Marawi conflict, Marawi crisis, Marawi siege, Martial law, Maute group, Mindanao martial law, National security, public order, Public safety, pursuit operations, rebellion, Rehabilitation, relief, relief agencies, relief goods, relief organizations, rescue, Security, Teddy Casiño, Terrorism, US intervention, US military, US military help in fighting the Maute Group and Abu Sayyaf in Marawi City, US soldiers, US surveillance plane, US technical assistance
For feedback, complaints, or inquiries, contact us.
INQUIRER.net




© Copyright 1997-2016 INQUIRER.net | All Rights Reserved