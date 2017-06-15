‘Pokémon uncle’ from Malaysia now cancer-free

During the Pokémon Go hype, Malaysians heard of a man referred to as the “Pokémon uncle” who sells affordable plush toys along the sidewalk for only RM10 each (roughly P115). He said it was to help fund his cancer treatment.

Today, the 65-year-old Pokémon uncle, also known as David Christopher, is proud to say that he is a cancer survivor, reports The Star Online.

“I’m a cancer survivor, I’ve been blessed,” said Christopher.

It was two months ago when Christopher received news from Ampang Hospital that he was finally leukemia-free. He had been battling the disease since 2015.

“Although I am Christian, it is not only Christians who pray for me. Muslims come here and say they will pray for me, the bank staff pray for me, Buddhists come and say they will pray for me,” Christopher said in the report. “I thank God for them.”

Business is not as good as when Pokémon Go was the talk of the town but Christopher manages to get by. He even gained a willing assistant, 21-year-old Imani Khairiah who has been helping him for the past six months.

While he was already cancer-free, Christopher still suffered from injury on his feet. Someone had seen this and posted it online. This prompted three doctors to visit him and offer their services. Afterwards, a young man visits him daily to change the dressing on his feet.

Hearing about this, some customers have returned to purchase from Christopher’s now expanded selection. Christopher also declines donations because he believes there are others more in need.

Selling toys on the street is not easy and Christopher has to work 13 hours a day, from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. He also sees that Malaysia’s economic situation is affecting everyone around him.

“It is a very tough time. We have to be strong, we have to be positive. If I can get three sales an hour, I thank God. If I can sell 39 toys a day, I am very happy,” Christopher said. Alfred Bayle/JB

