Where, o where has Duterte gone? Photos out to quash health rumors

Update

Special Assistant to the President Christopher “Bong” Go on Thursday released two photos of President Rodrigo Duterte in an apparent bid to quash rumors that the Chief Executive has serious medical condition.

“That’s just now,” Go said, referring to the photos he sent to reporters. He said the photos were taken at Bahay Pagbabago (Bahay Pangarap) at 5:52 p.m.

Duterte, 72, has not been seen in public since Monday and missed a scheduled appearance at the annual Independence Day celebrations at Rizal Park, sparking speculation about the state of his health.

Presidential spokesperson Ernesto Abella said in a Palace briefing that the President was “just tired.”

“The President is well. The President just needs… after all, you have to consider that he has been on the road for at least 23 days in fulfilling his martial law supervision. So it has been really brutal so we have to allow him this time of rest,” Abella said.

“Well, you know, he is taking some time off. I cannot really give you definite date but he’s just taking some time off to rejuvenate. Let’s just put it this way, that he’s resting for some time,” he added.

Duterte is set to fly to Davao City on Thursday night.

Duterte was last seen in Cagayan de Oro, visiting soldiers wounded in nearby fighting with Islamic State group-styled gunmen that is now on its fourth week.

Fifty-eight soldiers and police officers have died in the clashes in Marawi city, while at least 26 civilians have also been confirmed killed.

The militants remain holed up in pockets of Marawi alongside hundreds of trapped civilians being used as hostages or human shields. With a report from Agence France Presse