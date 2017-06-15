Palace releases 2 Duterte photos to quell talk on health

ILIGAN CITY — Malacañang on Thursday released two photos of President Rodrigo Duterte in an apparent bid to quell talks on the President’s state of health.

The opposition has been asking where the President has gone after making himself scarce the past few days, even skipping the Independence Day rites at the Rizal Park in Manila.

Speculations have swirled that his health could be failing although Presidential Spokesperson Ernesto Abella said he had taken the time off after a rigorous schedule last week.

Duterte had traveled to various military camps and also visited the wake of soldiers slain in the Marawi clashes since May 23.

Without providing much detail, Special Assistant to the President Christopher Lawrence Go released two photos of the Chief Executive on Thursday.

One photo showed Duterte reviewing some documents while the other one showed him and Go standing with a widescreen television behind them.

Go said the photos were all taken on Thursday (June 15).

Initially, it was not clear where the photos were taken but a source said the President has been staying Manila. Later, INQUIRER.net quoted Bong Go as saying that they were all taken at the Bahay ng Pagbabago (formerly Bahay Pangarap). SFM