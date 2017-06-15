DOJ board starts processing cash assistance for Marawi victims

The Board of Claims under the Department of Justice (DOJ) on Thursday started processing the financial assistance for the victims of the ongoing armed conflict in Marawi City, Lanao del Sur.

Processing of claims started at 1 p.m. Thursday at Camp Evangelista in Cagayan De Oro City.

The processing came after Justice Secretary Vitaliano Aguirre II, who visited Cagayan De Oro last Monday, ordered the Board to provide assistance to victims.

“Mass evacuations ensued and unfortunately, uniformed personnel from the Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP), Philippine National Police (PNP) as well as civilians died, suffered serious injuries, or needed medical attentions at various hospitals in Iligan, Cagayan de Oro and others,” Aguirre said in a statement.

“The state, through the Board of Claims, can show its genuine concern for the victims and impart to them that the government is not indifferent to their plight. The team will provide proper venue where eligible claimants can seek compensation through administrative procedure,” Aguirre added.

The Board of Claims and Parole and Probation Administration will conduct the processing of applications of these victims pursuant to Republic Act No. 7309 “an act creating board of claims under the Department of Justice for victims of unjust imprisonment or detention and victims of violent crimes for other purposes.”

The Board may approve and award “the maximum amount of P10,000 or the amount necessary to reimburse the claimant the expenses incurred for hospitalization, medical treatment, loss of wag, loss of support or other expenses directly related to the injury, whichever is lower. This is without prejudice to the right of the claimant to seek other remedies under existing law.” JPV

