Palace to journos: Take precautions while covering conflicts

Malacañang on Thursday advised mediamen covering the ongoing conflict in Marawi City to take precautions after a foreign journalist was hit by a sniper bullet.

Journalist Adam Harvey of Australian Broadcasting Corporation was wounded in the neck while covering the conflict. Harvey is the first journalist injured in the siege.

READ: Australian journalist shot in Marawi

“While I understand that you would not shirk your duty in the pursuit of any story, bear in mind that there’s no story more valuable than one’s life. Take the necessary precautions and stay safe while covering conflicts,” Presidential Spokesperson Ernesto Abella said in a statement.

Abella also urged mediamen covering the conflict “to remain true to [their] profession in delivering timely, accurate and relevant news to our people.”

“After all, part of any journalist’s sacred calling is to bear witness to the truth,” he said.

In a Palace briefing, Abella told journalists in Marawi City to “stay out of trouble” as he urged them to be objective in their reports.

“I think they should be as objective as possible and see it in the context that this is basically an action of rebellion. Stay out of trouble,” he said. JE

