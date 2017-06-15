Pangasinan cops arrest 6 members of crime gang
DAGUPAN CITY — Police on Thursday arrested six suspected members of a criminal gang during a raid at a residential compound in Balungao town, Pangasinan province.
Efren Urmita, Midi Lilagan, Joel Lilagan, Christopher Oria, Julito Asuncion and Wilson Gaon were caught in possession of an M16 Armalite rifle, two 9-mm Beretta pistols, five .45 caliber pistols, a .38 caliber pistol, a .22 caliber pistol, a rifle grenade and assorted bullets, according to Senior Supt. Ronald Oliver Lee, Pangasinan police director.
A seventh suspect, Gerry Lilagan, was not in his house at the time of the police operation. JE/rga
