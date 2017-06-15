SC to decide SolGen request for executive session on martial law proceedings

The Supreme Court (SC) will continue to thresh out matters with martial law petitioners regarding the request of Solicitor General Jose Calida for an executive session when Defense Secretary Delfin Lorenzana and Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP) chief of staff Eduardo Año deliver their sentiments on martial law in Mindanao.

The SC will continue meeting internally with the petitioners to determine if they will push through with an executive session or proceed with the oral argument.

With the sensitive information set to be divulged by Lorenzana and Año, the solicitor general called for an executive session on the SC proceedings.

On Thursday, Lorenzana and Año appeared before the SC after one of the petitioners, Albay Representative Edcel Lagman on Wednesday requested for their appearance.

Calida requested that if Lorenzana and Año will answer questions from members of the high court, this should be conducted in an executive session, citing national security.

“I do not know what is happening inside. The court is still meeting in the conference room. Oral arguments will resume as soon as the Court concludes its internal deliberations,” high court’s Information Chief Atty. Theodore Te said. JPV/rga