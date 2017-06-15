Duterte’s health a ‘national security issue’ — opposition

Opposition lawmakers on Thursday pressed President Duterte to explain his “unusual” absence from public functions since Sunday, as speculations swirled about the state of his health.

“The absence of the President from the public is very unusual especially there is still an ongoing crisis in Marawi. Much more to be absent for a week without explanation except to rest,” Magdalo Rep. Gary Alejano said in a group message to House reporters.

Alejano, a member of the “Magnificent Seven” independent minority bloc in the House of Representatives, said the Office of the President should be honest about Mr. Duterte’s condition, as his health was a matter of public interest and a “national security issue.”

“People cannot help but speculate about the status of president’s health. Malacañang should be forthright in informing the public about this. [The] President’s health is a national security issue,” said Alejano, a vocal critic of the Duterte administration.

Asked if Vice President Leni Robredo should take over in a temporary capacity while the President went on a leave of absence, he said he didn’t think such a scenario was likely.

“I think they will not do that even if assuming RRD is sick…” Alejano said.

Ifugao Rep. Teddy Baguilat, another House opposition leader, said he agreed with the Magdalo representative.

“The President’s health is a national concern. Transparency is a must,” he said.

Mr. Duterte has not been seen in public since he condoled with the families of Marines killed in the Marawi siege at the Villamor Air Base and Marines headquarters in Fort Bonifacio on Sunday night.

He was absent during the Independence Day rites on Monday with Robredo standing in for him at the last minute as he was reportedly tired and not feeling well. CBB

