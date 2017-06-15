Palace says Duterte ‘taking time off to rejuvenate’

“He’s just tired,” Presidential Spokesperson Ernesto Abella said on Thursday, dismissing claims that President Rodrigo Duterte has serious medical condition after skipping the Independence Day flag-raising activity.

READ: Duterte skips Independence Day rites at Luneta

Abella said the President was just “taking some time off to rejuvenate” given his “brutal” schedule.

“The President is well. The President just needs… after all, you have to consider that he has been on the road for at least 23 days in fulfilling his martial law supervision. So it has been really brutal so we have to allow him this time of rest,” he told reporters in a Palace briefing.

He said Duterte was having his private time at Bahay Pangarap in Malacañang.

The 72-year-old President was last seen in public on Sunday, June 11, during the arrival ceremony for eight of the 13 marines slain in the fighting in Marawi.

He also visited the wake of two slain marines held at the Philippine Marines headquarters in Fort Bonifacio.

Duterte was supposed to lead the 119th Independence Day rites at the Rizal Monument in Luneta but skipped the event.

Abella said he could not give a definite date as to when the President would make his public appearance.

“Well, you know, he is taking some time off. I cannot really give you definite date but he’s just taking some time off to rejuvenate. Let’s just put it this way, that he’s resting for some time,” he said.

The Palace official said the Chief Executive spending most of his time resting.

Asked whether he has consulted with a doctor, he said, “I am sure he has checked with his own experts.”

“I am saying that there is nothing to worry about in terms of sickness. But what I am saying is that considering the schedule that he has given, he needs to rest. You do need to rest, don’t you?” he said. JPV