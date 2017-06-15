Fake ID fails to save Maute terror suspect

CAGAYAN DE ORO CITY – An alleged member of the Maute Islamist terrorist group who was arrested here Thursday morning tried to elude arrest by using a fake identification card, police said.

According to police, Mohammad Noaim Maute presented a fake Mindanao State University under the name “Alfaiz P. Mamintal” when confronted in Barangay Macasandig at 5:30 a.m.

Maute was included in the Arrest Order No. 1 issued by Defense Secretary Delfin Lorenzana, martial law administrator in Mindanao.

The suspect has been described by authorities as a bomber of the Maute Islamist terrorist group. CBB

